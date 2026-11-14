⚠️ Lake County court online portal temporarily offline

As of November 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM, the Lake County Circuit Clerk’s Online Portal is temporarily offline because of technical issues reported by the vendor.

If you need help with court records or other portal services while it’s down, you can call the office at 847-377-3380 for more information or assistance.

The Clerk’s office asks residents to check back for updates as they work through the issue.