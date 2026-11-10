📢 Donation funds new protective vest for Lake County K9 Brek

📢 New protective vest donated for Lake County K9 Brek

K9 Brek, with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Corrections, will soon receive a new bullet- and stab-resistant vest. The vest is a donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., sponsored by The Ostrander Family of Antioch, IL. It will be embroidered with: “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” Delivery is expected within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity that has provided over 6,710 vests worth $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states.

A $1,050 donation sponsors one vest (each vest is valued at $1,800, weighs about 4–5 lbs, and has a five-year warranty).

If you’d like to help protect police dogs:

Visit www.vik9s.org

Call (508) 824-6978

Or mail a donation to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Donations are tax-deductible, and volunteer opportunities are available.