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Lake County

📢 New inclusive playground opens at North Lake Regional Park

3 days ago
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📢 New inclusive playground now open in Umatilla

Lake County has officially opened the new main playground at North Lake Regional Park, located at 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla.

The upgraded playground features:

  • A sports-themed design
  • New equipment with shade structures
  • ADA-accessible features so kids of all abilities can play together

Families can now enjoy:

  • The new main playground
  • The existing playground for ages 2–12
  • Multiple swing sets

This opening is the first phase of a larger improvement project at the 17-year-old park, once named Best Park in Lake County by the Triangle Sun. More upgrades are planned as funding allows.

For details, contact the Lake County Office of Parks and Trails at 352-253-4950. Media contact: Lexie Farmer, 352-933-8158, [email protected].

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