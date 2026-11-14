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Lake County
📅 Nov. 17: Lake County Conservation District board meeting
12 days ago
📅 Lake County Conservation District meets Nov. 17
The Lake County Conservation District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.
Location:
- Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room
- 505 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461
- Remote option: bit.ly/LakeCoGov
Planned topics include:
- District operations
- Forest Health Council updates and next meeting on December 3
- Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise Grant (not awarded)
- Water and wetlands projects, including:
- NRCS Targeted Conservation Proposal (not awarded)
- Colorado Dept. of Agriculture Climate Resiliency Grant for Smith Young Ditch (submitted)
- Lake Fork instream flow effort update
- Noxious weeds work, including Weed Board Meeting on November 5 and Weed Warrior mapping
- Planning, development, and education items
The next annual meeting is set for December 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.
More Info: Calendar • Lake County Conservation District Board...
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