📅 Lake County Conservation District meets Nov. 17

The Lake County Conservation District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room

505 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461

Remote option: bit.ly/LakeCoGov

Planned topics include:

District operations

Forest Health Council updates and next meeting on December 3

updates and next meeting on Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise Grant (not awarded)

(not awarded) Water and wetlands projects, including: NRCS Targeted Conservation Proposal (not awarded) Colorado Dept. of Agriculture Climate Resiliency Grant for Smith Young Ditch (submitted) Lake Fork instream flow effort update

projects, including: Noxious weeds work, including Weed Board Meeting on November 5 and Weed Warrior mapping

work, including Weed Board Meeting on and Weed Warrior mapping Planning, development, and education items

The next annual meeting is set for December 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.