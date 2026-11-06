📢 LCSD superintendent to retire after 2026–27 school year

📢 LCSD superintendent announces retirement timeline

Lake County School District Superintendent Kate has shared a November update with families and staff.

She thanks the community for their support and highlights the fun seasonal activities around the district, including staff costumes, K–5 buddy costumes, and Mr. Ferrer’s annual Ofrenda, noting how these traditions help build a positive school culture.

Kate also announced that she will retire at the end of the 2026–27 school year, which will be her 12th year in the district and third year as superintendent. She points to several district achievements, including:

All schools rated “green”

Largest overall improvement in the state in 2026

Campus consolidation completed

completed Finances stabilized

Strategic plan finished

She says the district is in a strong position with a great team in place and expresses confidence that the Board of Education will lead a successful search for the next superintendent. She plans to stay fully engaged in the work for the rest of this school year.