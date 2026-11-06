Frost advisory for parts of Lake and Mendocino

The National Weather Service has issued a frost alert for Eastern Lake, Northern Lake, Western Lake, and Northwestern Interior Mendocino. From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday, temperatures may drop as low as 35 degrees, which can cause frost to form.

Frost may harm sensitive outdoor plants and may kill tender plants if they are not covered. Neighbors in these areas should protect their gardens and any sensitive plants before the cold hours early Friday morning.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®