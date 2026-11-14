Lake City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both clinical and office‑side talent. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

HCA Florida Lake City Hospital Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Recent nursing grads (no experience needed)

Year‑long paid RN residency with hands‑on training in Med-Surg, Progressive Care/Step-Down, ICU, and ER. You’ll get a preceptor, monthly education sessions, mentoring, and support as you move from student to independent RN.

Employer: North Florida Pediatrics

Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Medical office pros with referral/clinic experience

Help families get to the right specialists by coordinating outgoing referrals, verifying insurance, scheduling, and follow-ups. This role is patient-facing and phone-heavy, ideal if you like fast-paced office work and keeping kids’ care on track.

Employer: Lake City Surgical Specialists (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call)

(no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Best for: Certified or experienced MAs

Clinic MA role with daytime hours only, doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, and helping with minor procedures. Comes with HCA’s benefits, 401(k) match, and education support, great if you want stable hours and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Lake City moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.