🚌 Lake City, FL Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lake City has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on mechanic work to seasonal delivery and even air medical flight.

Here are several standout options hiring in Lake City, FL:

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit Fleet Solutions Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00 – $45.00/hour , weekly pay , potential bonus up to $2,500

, , potential Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (start within 30 days), 401(k) match, PTO, boot allowance, safety gear reimbursement, ASE reimbursement/bonuses, training through Amerit University

Work Sunday–Thursday, 2:30 pm–11:00 pm, keeping diesel-powered trailer reefers running safely and reliably. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ reefer experience and want strong pay, fast benefits, and room to grow with a national fleet company.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour, weekly pay + $0.76/mile mileage reimbursement

Deliver packages around your community using your own vehicle. Stay active, work mostly on your own, and pick up shifts Monday–Saturday (including holidays) based on your availability and UPS needs. No delivery experience required, just a valid license, qualifying vehicle, and ability to lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour, weekly pay

Team up with a UPS driver to help deliver packages—you don’t drive the truck, you help carry and deliver. This is a good pick if you want outdoor, physical work in your own community with flexible day-to-day scheduling during the busy season.

Employer: Air Methods (via Helicopter Jobs listing)

Air Methods (via Helicopter Jobs listing) Location: Lake City, FL

Type: Full-time

Sign-on Bonus: $15,000

Perks: Off-duty housing available, relocation assistance, health/dental/vision, 401(k), life and disability insurance, tuition reimbursement

Fly air medical missions in a Bell 407 GXP under VFR, transporting medical crews and patients safely. This role is for experienced commercial helicopter pilots who meet strict hour and certification requirements and want a stable schedule, strong benefits, and a mission-driven job.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles tend to fill fast once the right person spots them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.