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Lake City
🏥 Lake City FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open
2 days ago
Lake City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both bedside care and behind-the-scenes research. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Travel Pharmacist – $1,977/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Lake City, FL
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,977 per week (based on 36 hours; subject to confirmation)
This role is all about dispensing meds safely, giving vaccine shots, and helping patients understand their prescriptions and healthy lifestyle choices. Good fit if you’re a licensed pharmacist who wants strong weekly pay and the flexibility of travel work.
Clinical Research Coordinator
- Employer: Rovia Clinical Research
- Location: Lake City, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll run clinical trials from start to finish: patient visits, vitals, EKGs, labs, consent forms, and data entry, all under ICH/GCP rules. Great for someone with 2+ years of clinical research experience who wants to help bring new treatments to local patients.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Progressive Care Unit (PCU), Days – Contract
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital)
- Location: Lake City, FL
- Type: Travel / Contract, 13-week assignment, day shift
- Pay: Not listed (competitive package; weekly direct deposit)
This PCU contract offers guaranteed hours, access to free private furnished housing or a tax-free subsidy, plus a 401k with company match. Ideal if you have 1+ year acute care RN experience and want to grow within the HCA network while enjoying travel-style perks.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—Lake City roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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