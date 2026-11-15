Lake Charles has some solid front-line customer roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and working with money or sales.

Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours or a shot at commission pay.

Employer: Dr. Check

Dr. Check Location: Lake Charles, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $8.75/hour + commission

Handle cash, give strong customer service, and learn the loan business with no prior experience required. This is a good fit if you’re energetic, want in-house training and advancement opportunities, and like the idea of boosting your pay with commission.

Employer: JD Bank

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of teller, customer service, and loan support work in a bank setting. You’ll spend most of your time on the teller line, so it’s a strong option if you have at least 1 year of teller experience, like staying organized, and want a professional banking career path.

Employer: TELEPHONEZ N MORE

TELEPHONEZ N MORE Location: Lake Charles, LA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $10.00–$13.00/hour + commission

Active, sales-focused role where you approach customers, make outbound calls, and upsell phones and accessories. Good for people who love talking, chasing goals, and don’t mind weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts in exchange for commission and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to better roles down the road.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.