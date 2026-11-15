Lake Charles healthcare is hiring across hospitals, hospice, and specialty units. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are several ways to plug in and grow your career here.

Employer: The Carpenter Health Network (St. Joseph Hospice)

The Carpenter Health Network (St. Joseph Hospice) Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This LPN role focuses on hospice patients in the community, under RN direction. Standout perks include an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), competitive pay, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and strong benefits.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($10,000 sign-on incentive advertised)

Day-shift RN role (7AM–7PM) on an adult psych unit, providing complex mental health care and patient education. Great fit if you want acute psych experience and like working 12-hour shifts.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Per diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Flexible 6AM–6PM, 12-hour shifts on a MedSurg unit, ideal if you want to pick up extra hours. You’ll handle both routine and complex care and support the team with patient education.

Employer: Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on patient care role helping with daily activities, vitals, and basic procedures under RN/LPN direction. Good entry point if you have a Nursing Assistant program or hospital experience and want to grow in a hospital setting.

Employer: Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Core bedside RN role using the full nursing process from admission to discharge. You’ll work closely with an interdisciplinary team, use smart pumps and unit-specific equipment, and have room for professional growth.

Employer: Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Education-focused RN role (BSN required) leading staff orientation, patient/family education, and policy development. Great if you have 3+ years RN experience and enjoy teaching, leadership, and quality improvement.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support endoscopy procedures with room prep, equipment cleaning, and maintaining sterile fields. Starts around 6:00 AM and includes on-call rotations, so it fits early birds with OR or GI tech experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.