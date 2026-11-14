Lake Charles has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running right. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Planet Fitness / United FP

Planet Fitness / United FP Location: Lake Charles, LA (multiple club sites in a territory)

(multiple club sites in a territory) Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

Full-time (non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle fitness and spa equipment maintenance plus light building repairs (lighting, plumbing, flooring, HVAC filters). Company provides vehicle, tools, laptop, and equipment training, and you’ll work fairly independently across assigned clubs.

Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time or full-time, hourly

Part-time or full-time, hourly Salary: Not listed

Lead a janitorial team in a facility: train new staff, inspect work, handle schedules, and support day-to-day cleaning tasks. Comes with telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and career development, plus a clear path to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Keep a warehouse facility clean and safe by cleaning floors, restrooms, glass, and trash, and moving light furniture or boxes as needed. No diploma required, and it’s a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady, physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.