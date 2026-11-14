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🔧 Lake Charles Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Lake Charles has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running right. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Tech
- Employer: Planet Fitness / United FP
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (multiple club sites in a territory)
- Type: Full-time (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle fitness and spa equipment maintenance plus light building repairs (lighting, plumbing, flooring, HVAC filters). Company provides vehicle, tools, laptop, and equipment training, and you’ll work fairly independently across assigned clubs.
Account Supervisor
- Employer: Platinum Cleaning & Facility Services (PCFS)
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Part-time or full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a janitorial team in a facility: train new staff, inspect work, handle schedules, and support day-to-day cleaning tasks. Comes with telemedicine, prescription discounts, EAP, and career development, plus a clear path to grow your leadership skills.
Warehouse Janitorial Cleaner
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep a warehouse facility clean and safe by cleaning floors, restrooms, glass, and trash, and moving light furniture or boxes as needed. No diploma required, and it’s a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce and want steady, physical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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