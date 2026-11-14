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📋 Lake Charles Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Lake Charles has some solid office and front-desk roles open right now, from campus finance support to healthcare and property management.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
Support Coordinator – Finance
- Employer: SOWELA / Regional Finance
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time, Unclassified Administrative/Staff
- Salary: Starting at $16.00/hour, based on education and experience
Handles property control, calendars, meetings, and clerical support for the Vice Chancellor for Finance, plus HR and Business Office support. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree, 3+ years admin experience (higher ed/HR/finance), and want strong state benefits, retirement, and generous leave.
Assistant Property Manager
- Employer: MMS Group
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Helps run a 120-unit residential property: leasing support, rent collection, files, inspections, and resident communication. Requires 1+ year property management experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and comfort stepping in for the Property Manager. Offers PTO, 12 paid holidays, health plans, HRA, 401(k) match, and paid certifications.
Patient Access Representative – Admitting
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time (4 days, 10-hour shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line hospital role doing patient registration, insurance verification, and payment collection while keeping records accurate and compliant. Best for someone with good communication and organization skills and 1–3 years experience in a similar setting (high school diploma preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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