Lake Charles schools are hiring across grade levels right now, from subs to SPED. If you’ve been thinking about getting into the classroom (or back into it), this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into middle school classrooms when the regular teacher is out and keep learning on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic computer skills, and want flexible school-day work.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own elementary classroom, build lesson plans, and work closely with families to support student growth. Requires a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching certification (or equivalent) and offers ongoing curriculum work and parent engagement.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students with disabilities through IEPs, progress monitoring, and inclusion support in general education classrooms. You’ll collaborate with teachers and families, manage special education paperwork, and help plan accommodations and transition supports.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach high school courses, design engaging lessons, and prepare students for state assessments and life after graduation. Requires a bachelor’s degree and teaching certification (or equivalent), plus comfort with Microsoft Office and student information systems.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.