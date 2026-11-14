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🛒 Lake Charles Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay & Benefits
Lake Charles retail is busy right now—good mix of store leadership and on-the-road sales roles, many with benefits and steady hours.
Below are several solid customer service and retail openings you can scan fast and apply to online.
Store Manager – Lori’s Gifts
- Employer: Lori’s Gifts
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (hospital gift shop setting)
- Type: Full-time Store Manager
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a hospital gift shop focused on comfort and care for patients, visitors, and staff. You’ll run the store, coach a small team, handle hiring and training, manage inventory and displays, and build strong relationships with hospital partners. Comes with health benefits, PTO, legal & commuter benefits, and generous employee discounts.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (field/route role)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$19 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
Work with popular snack and candy brands while driving your own route to grocery and convenience stores. You’ll stock shelves, build displays, and partner with store managers—no cash register, no nights, no weekends, and major holidays off. Includes weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and training for growth.
Retail Stocking Manager (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time Assistant Manager
- Pay: $24.75 – $27.23 per hour + monthly bonus
Assistant manager role where you lead by example, keep the store stocked and organized, and coach the team. Offers respectful schedules (between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.), PTO up to 152 hours/year, up to 64 hours sick time, medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), discounts, and a clear path to promotion. Store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has more details or related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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