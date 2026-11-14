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📣 Lake Charles Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lake Charles has some solid sales roles right now, from media and insurance to generators and cranes. If you like meeting people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Multi-Media Account Executive
- Employer: Townsquare Media
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, uncapped earning potential (commission-based)
Sell radio + digital marketing to local businesses and manage your own book of business. Comes with 3 weeks PTO + 9 holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and strong training and support.
Insurance Agent Trainee (Life Insurance Sales Agent)
- Employer: Kemper
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (field role)
- Type: Full-time with benefits
- Salary: Pay-for-performance, paid training, commissions on premiums and new sales
Start in paid training, get help earning your insurance license, then take over an existing book of business. You’ll do home visits, collect premiums, and sell new policies, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and no cap on what you can earn.
Outside Sales Representative / Sales Consultant
- Employer: Generator Supercenter
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35K base + bonuses + company vehicle + fuel card
Sell home standby generators using warm leads, in-home appointments, and big-box store displays. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, training, and a company car with fuel card to run your appointments.
Sales Account Executive
- Employer: Lamar Advertising
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (office + field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$75,000 first-year potential, no commission cap
Sell outdoor advertising (billboards, digital boards, more) to local and regional businesses. Monday–Friday schedule, PTO, 12 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and structured sales training.
Sales Representative (Lake Charles, LA)
- Employer: Sterling Crane (Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway)
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (mostly outdoors/field)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary + commission structure
Sell crane rentals and services, doing site surveys, quotes, and customer visits in the field. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, holiday and vacation pay, and the backing of a major industrial group.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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