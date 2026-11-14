Lake Charles has some solid sales roles right now, from media and insurance to generators and cranes. If you like meeting people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Lake Charles, LA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, uncapped earning potential (commission-based)

Sell radio + digital marketing to local businesses and manage your own book of business. Comes with 3 weeks PTO + 9 holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and strong training and support.

Employer: Kemper

Location: Lake Charles, LA (field role)

(field role) Type: Full-time with benefits

Salary: Pay-for-performance, paid training, commissions on premiums and new sales

Start in paid training, get help earning your insurance license, then take over an existing book of business. You’ll do home visits, collect premiums, and sell new policies, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and no cap on what you can earn.

Employer: Generator Supercenter

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35K base + bonuses + company vehicle + fuel card

Sell home standby generators using warm leads, in-home appointments, and big-box store displays. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, training, and a company car with fuel card to run your appointments.

Employer: Lamar Advertising

Location: Lake Charles, LA (office + field)

(office + field) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$75,000 first-year potential, no commission cap

Sell outdoor advertising (billboards, digital boards, more) to local and regional businesses. Monday–Friday schedule, PTO, 12 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and structured sales training.

Employer: Sterling Crane (Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway)

Location: Lake Charles, LA (mostly outdoors/field)

(mostly outdoors/field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + commission structure

Sell crane rentals and services, doing site surveys, quotes, and customer visits in the field. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, holiday and vacation pay, and the backing of a major industrial group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.