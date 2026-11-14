Lake Charles healthcare is hiring across the board right now—from bedside care to imaging and therapy support. Good mix of entry-level roles and advanced clinical positions, many with flexible shifts.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Lake Charles, LA (virtual groups)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead virtual intensive outpatient and PHP-level group sessions for teens, young adults, and families. Great fit if you’re a licensed clinician who loves group work, psychoeducation, and data-driven care.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time | Multiple shifts

| Multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Specialized RN role placing and managing PIVs, midlines, and PICC lines, plus coaching other nurses on venous access. Ideal for BSN-prepared nurses with strong acute care experience who enjoy being the go-to resource.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed | 7AM–7PM

| 7AM–7PM Salary: Not listed

Provide complex ICU Med/Surg care with strong support for onboarding and critical care competencies. Good option if you want ICU exposure with flexible, per-diem scheduling.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time (24 hours)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on support role in physical therapy, helping with patients, equipment, and keeping the department running smoothly. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want experience in rehab.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed | Multiple shifts

| Multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Care for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients across the hospital, including vents, codes, and diagnostics. Best for CRT/RCPs with BLS, ACLS, PALS who want varied, high-impact work.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed | Multiple shifts

| Multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Perform routine and advanced MRI studies, support PACS, and float to other shifts/campuses as needed. Great for radiology grads working toward or holding MRI certification.

Employer: CHRISTUS Ochsner Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time (PRN and full-time options mentioned)

(PRN and full-time options mentioned) Salary: Highly competitive, commensurate with experience

Hospital-based OB role focused on inpatient and emergency obstetric care with predictable scheduling and strong system support. Includes comprehensive benefits, retirement plans, malpractice coverage, and relocation help.

Employer: Sage Specialty Hospital (LTAC)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Not listed (12-hour shifts)

Not listed (12-hour shifts) Salary: “Excellent pay” (exact amount not listed)

Provide bedside care, vitals, meals, and hygiene support for LTAC patients. Good for Louisiana-certified CNAs with at least 1 year of experience looking for steady 12-hour shifts and growth.

Employer: LifeShare Blood Center

Location: Lake Charles, LA & surrounding areas

Type: Not listed | Variable schedule

Not listed | Variable schedule Salary: $14.85/hr during training, up to $16.85/hr within ~6 months, plus bonus opportunities

Travel to blood drives, screen donors, and perform phlebotomy with full on-the-job training. Includes free medical, life & disability insurance, 6% 401k contribution, PTO, and wellness program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most healthcare employers here are growing and often have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.