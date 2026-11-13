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👔 Lake Charles Executive & Management: Multiple High-Level Roles
Lake Charles is busy right now with big projects and busy casinos, which means strong demand for experienced leaders. If you’ve managed large teams or complex operations, these openings are worth a look.
Construction Manager – Power Construction
- Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company (TIC Power / Kiewit)
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (and other Gulf Coast project sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead field operations on large power and industrial projects, from mobilization through commissioning. This role is ideal if you have 15+ years in heavy or power construction, know how to manage cost, schedule, safety, and quality, and are open to travel for major projects.
Vice President of Casino Operations
- Employer: L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles / PENN Entertainment
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Top-level role overseeing table games, slots, and poker operations at a busy resort casino. You’ll drive revenue, manage budgets and staffing, and lead guest service for the gaming floor, so it’s a strong fit if you have 10+ years in casino operations leadership and enjoy a fast-paced, high-energy environment.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles at this level don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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