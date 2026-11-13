Lake Charles is busy right now with big projects and busy casinos, which means strong demand for experienced leaders. If you’ve managed large teams or complex operations, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: TIC – The Industrial Company (TIC Power / Kiewit)

TIC – The Industrial Company (TIC Power / Kiewit) Location: Lake Charles, LA (and other Gulf Coast project sites)

(and other Gulf Coast project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on large power and industrial projects, from mobilization through commissioning. This role is ideal if you have 15+ years in heavy or power construction, know how to manage cost, schedule, safety, and quality, and are open to travel for major projects.

Employer: L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles / PENN Entertainment

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top-level role overseeing table games, slots, and poker operations at a busy resort casino. You’ll drive revenue, manage budgets and staffing, and lead guest service for the gaming floor, so it’s a strong fit if you have 10+ years in casino operations leadership and enjoy a fast-paced, high-energy environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles at this level don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.