Lake Charles is busy with road work and industrial projects, which means steady demand for survey and structural pros. Here are a couple of solid openings if you like building things that last.

Employer: Louisiana DOTD – Engineering & Operations (District 7)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Salary: $2,597–$4,671/month (plus $2.00/hour premium pay depending on level)

(plus depending on level) Type: Full-time, Classified, Probational or Promotional

Deadline: 11/26/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Entry-level friendly survey role (no experience required) helping collect field data for roadway and drainage projects. You’ll work outdoors, support a Survey Party Chief, and help build digital terrain models for state projects, with state benefits, paid holidays, and retirement options.

Employer: FINITETEK INC (for a client)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Salary: Not listed (they ask for salary expectations )

Not listed (they ask for ) Type: Full-time

Senior-level structural engineer role focused on precast and prestressed concrete—beams, wall panels, piles, and specialty systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and a PE (or active pursuit) and want to own design calcs, shop drawings, and coordination with production and field teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.