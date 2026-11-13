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🛒 Lake Charles Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Lake Charles has some solid front-line retail and parts jobs open right now, from entry-level to management. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re 16+ with a flexible schedule and want a starter job with room to grow in the auto world.
Experienced Automotive Parts Counter Sales Associate
- Employer: Navarre Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai / Navarre Auto
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary plus commissions (exact amount not listed)
Front-counter role helping customers and shops find the exact parts they need, using electronic catalogs and your parts knowledge. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plan, hands-on training, and career growth opportunities.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: Bolton Ford
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $550 – $750 per week
Mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work: matching customers with the right parts, running the register, and managing inventory. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, employee discount, and advancement opportunities.
Store Manager – Prien Lake
- Employer: EXPRESS / PHOENIX Retail, LLC
- Location: Prien Lake, Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, visuals, and customer experience for a busy fashion brand. Best for someone with 3–5 years of store management experience and a track record of growing sales and coaching a team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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