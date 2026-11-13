Lake Charles has some solid front-line retail and parts jobs open right now, from entry-level to management. If you like helping people in person and don’t mind staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re 16+ with a flexible schedule and want a starter job with room to grow in the auto world.

Employer: Navarre Chevrolet Cadillac Hyundai / Navarre Auto

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary plus commissions (exact amount not listed)

Front-counter role helping customers and shops find the exact parts they need, using electronic catalogs and your parts knowledge. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plan, hands-on training, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Bolton Ford

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $550 – $750 per week

Mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work: matching customers with the right parts, running the register, and managing inventory. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, employee discount, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: EXPRESS / PHOENIX Retail, LLC

Location: Prien Lake, Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, visuals, and customer experience for a busy fashion brand. Best for someone with 3–5 years of store management experience and a track record of growing sales and coaching a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.