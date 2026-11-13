Lake Charles has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and working with people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and support the team with stocking and basic installs. No CDL needed, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, be 18+, able to lift merchandise, and work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Lake Charles, LA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for live shows, concerts, and tours across North America. You’ll run OTR dry van, get all miles paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and cargo/liability insurance covered, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked. Passport required and CDL-A with 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Not listed (Independent contractor role)

Not listed (Independent contractor role) Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time, Contractor

Salary (listed): $800.00 – $1,500.00 per hour

Provide transportation or delivery services using a passenger vehicle, van, shuttle, or your own car on local routes. You’ll follow GPS, help passengers as needed, keep the vehicle clean, and work at least 40 hours per week. Prior driving, shuttle, or delivery experience is helpful.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.