Lake Charles has some solid options right now if you like teaching, coaching, or training others. Here are a few roles where you can use your skills to help people learn and grow.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with students receiving special education services while partnering with families and general ed teachers. This role is a good fit if you’re organized, love data-driven instruction, and want to focus on IEPs, inclusion support, and student growth.

Employer: Good Day Farm

Location: Lake Charles, LA (Louisiana market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead training for dispensary teams across Louisiana, building strong sales, service, and compliance skills. Ideal if you have retail leadership or L&D experience and like creating training materials, running workshops, and traveling for on-site support.

Employer: Lift Tech

Location: Lake Charles, LA (in-person, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 per year

Train crane operators and administer NCCCO written and practical exams. Great match if you already hold a current NCCCO operator certification and want to move into a higher-paying instructor/examiner role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—job pages often list related openings and contact info so you can ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.