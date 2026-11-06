👔 Lake Charles Management Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Open Now

Lake Charles has some solid leadership roles open right now, from hands-on service management to casino VIP operations. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tower Loan

Tower Loan Location: Lake Charles, LA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Fast track into management in 10–12 months while you learn customer service, sales, finance, and branch operations. Good fit if you’re early in your career, have a HS diploma/GED, and are open to relocating after promotion.

Employer: L'Auberge Lake Charles / PENN Entertainment

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Placed within a range based on experience; part of a larger Total Rewards package (exact numbers not listed)

Senior role leading the VIP Player Development team at a major casino resort. You’ll manage hosts, design VIP programs and events, handle high-value comps, and work closely with marketing and data teams. Requires casino guest service and player development experience plus strong leadership skills.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Lake Charles, LA 70601

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, and holidays

Middle-management role leading a route-based service team that handles deliveries, customer service, and renewals. You’ll supervise drivers, ride along on routes, and help grow internal sales—great if you have customer service or sales experience and meet DOT driving requirements.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.