🚚 Lake Charles Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Lake Charles has some strong options right now if you like fast‑paced, physical work and keeping goods moving. These roles are all hands-on, with room to grow if you stick with it.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead warehouse operations for a major Coca-Cola bottler. You’ll help run shipping, loading, inventory, and safety for the afternoon shift (Mon–Fri, 2 PM until, plus some weekends/holidays). This one stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays, and more) and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: L'Auberge Lake Charles (PENN Entertainment)

(PENN Entertainment) Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50/hour

Work behind the scenes at a busy casino resort, loading/unloading trucks, moving stock, and delivering items around the property. This is a very physical role (lifting and pushing up to 100 lbs) with exposure to noise and weather, but you get a big-company benefits package and a fun, entertainment-focused setting.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 2025 Sams Way, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.00–$27.00/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Keep freight moving at Sam’s Club by operating forklifts, stocking and organizing inventory, and helping members on the floor. This job offers strong hourly pay, bonuses, and a wide range of benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus company-paid education through Live Better U. Forklift experience and certification (90 days) are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.