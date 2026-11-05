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💰 Lake Charles Finance Jobs: Multiple Bank & Advisor Roles
Lake Charles has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from local community banks to a global finance giant. If you like numbers, people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Consumer Loan Officer – Southwest Louisiana Credit Union
- Employer: Southwest Louisiana Credit Union
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle consumer loans and credit cards from start to finish—interviewing members, reviewing applications, approving within your limits, and sending larger loans up for review. Good fit if you have 1+ year of lending experience, strong people skills, and like helping members with money decisions while staying on top of regulations.
Private Client Advisor – J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive total rewards package; base + potential commissions/incentives (exact pay not listed)
This role is all about building a book of business and giving clients full financial planning support, from new savers to high‑net‑worth families. You’ll need Series 7 and 66, plus 2+ years as a Financial Advisor or similar, and you’ll use Chase’s tech, investment platform, and partner network to deepen relationships and grow your client base.
Universal Banker I – First Federal Bank of Louisiana
- Employer: First Federal Bank of Louisiana
- Location: Nelson Office, Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:45 AM–5:15 PM and 8:30 AM–6:15 PM (rotating)
- Salary: Not listed
Great entry point into banking if you have 6+ months of cash-handling and customer service. You’ll do a mix of teller work and basic account support—deposits, withdrawals, debit cards, night drop, safe deposit boxes—while spotting chances to match customers with the right bank products.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good finance roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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