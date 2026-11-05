💰 Lake Charles Finance Jobs: Multiple Bank & Advisor Roles

Lake Charles has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from local community banks to a global finance giant. If you like numbers, people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southwest Louisiana Credit Union

Southwest Louisiana Credit Union Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle consumer loans and credit cards from start to finish—interviewing members, reviewing applications, approving within your limits, and sending larger loans up for review. Good fit if you have 1+ year of lending experience, strong people skills, and like helping members with money decisions while staying on top of regulations.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package; base + potential commissions/incentives (exact pay not listed)

This role is all about building a book of business and giving clients full financial planning support, from new savers to high‑net‑worth families. You’ll need Series 7 and 66, plus 2+ years as a Financial Advisor or similar, and you’ll use Chase’s tech, investment platform, and partner network to deepen relationships and grow your client base.

Employer: First Federal Bank of Louisiana

Location: Nelson Office, Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:45 AM–5:15 PM and 8:30 AM–6:15 PM (rotating)

Monday–Friday, and (rotating) Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into banking if you have 6+ months of cash-handling and customer service. You’ll do a mix of teller work and basic account support—deposits, withdrawals, debit cards, night drop, safe deposit boxes—while spotting chances to match customers with the right bank products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.