🚌 Lake Charles transportation jobs with multiple driving opportunities

Lake Charles has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local parts runs to high‑earning OTR owner‑operator gigs. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of flexible, part‑time, and big‑pay options.

Employer: Virgin Goddess Express LLC

Virgin Goddess Express LLC Location: Lake Charles, LA (multiple ZIP codes in and around the city)

(multiple ZIP codes in and around the city) Type: 1099 Contract, use your own vehicle

Pay: About $700–$1,500 per week, $1.50 per package

This is a flexible route‑delivery role using your own car, covering Lake Charles and nearby areas. Good fit if you want to set your own days, don’t mind being on the road a lot, and can handle your own fuel and vehicle costs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Lake Charles, LA , running across North America

Based in , running across North America Type: Full‑time Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, guaranteed $3,500/week worked (most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week)

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls under dispatch, and a fuel price guarantee; passport required for U.S./Canada runs.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Lake Charles, LA , running across North America

Based in , running across North America Type: Full‑time Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week worked (most earn $5,500–$6,500+/week)

Team up and move sets, costumes, and equipment for major live shows across the U.S. and Canada. All miles are paid, with company‑supported health insurance options, fuel/tax permits covered, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Lake Charles, LA (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Full‑time, Regional Flatbed

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week, plus $5,000 sign‑on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers

Run regional flatbed with steady freight and be home on weekends. You’ll tarp and strap loads, do pre/post‑trip inspections, and need at least 1 year OTR/regional experience (plus flatbed time for the higher pay).

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part‑time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local pro shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Good option if you want lighter local driving, steady hours, and don’t mind some lifting and basic customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep your info on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.