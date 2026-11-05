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Lake Charles
🚌 Lake Charles transportation jobs with multiple driving opportunities
3 days ago
Lake Charles has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local parts runs to high‑earning OTR owner‑operator gigs. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of flexible, part‑time, and big‑pay options.
Independent Contractor Delivery Driver
- Employer: Virgin Goddess Express LLC
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (multiple ZIP codes in and around the city)
- Type: 1099 Contract, use your own vehicle
- Pay: About $700–$1,500 per week, $1.50 per package
This is a flexible route‑delivery role using your own car, covering Lake Charles and nearby areas. Good fit if you want to set your own days, don’t mind being on the road a lot, and can handle your own fuel and vehicle costs.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – Solo OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Lake Charles, LA, running across North America
- Type: Full‑time Owner Operator (Solo)
- Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, guaranteed $3,500/week worked (most earn $3,750–$4,250+/week)
Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls under dispatch, and a fuel price guarantee; passport required for U.S./Canada runs.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – Team OTR Dry Van
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Lake Charles, LA, running across North America
- Type: Full‑time Owner Operator (Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week worked (most earn $5,500–$6,500+/week)
Team up and move sets, costumes, and equipment for major live shows across the U.S. and Canada. All miles are paid, with company‑supported health insurance options, fuel/tax permits covered, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.
Truck Driver – Regional Flatbed Class A, Home Weekends
- Employer: GEX Transport
- Location: Lake Charles, LA (regional routes)
- Type: Full‑time, Regional Flatbed
- Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week, plus $5,000 sign‑on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers
Run regional flatbed with steady freight and be home on weekends. You’ll tarp and strap loads, do pre/post‑trip inspections, and need at least 1 year OTR/regional experience (plus flatbed time for the higher pay).
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Part‑time
- Pay: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local pro shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Good option if you want lighter local driving, steady hours, and don’t mind some lifting and basic customer service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or can keep your info on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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