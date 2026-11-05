🏥 Lake Charles healthcare hiring now: multiple roles from $14–$65/hr

Lake Charles healthcare is busy right now, with options from hospital floors to home care and even travel gigs. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or allied health, there’s likely something that fits your schedule and license.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time, travel (3x12 night shifts)

Full-time, (3x12 night shifts) Salary: Not listed

This ER RN travel contract focuses on triage and care for life‑threatening emergencies, plus meds, assessments, and coordination with the care team. Good fit if you like fast pace, night shifts, and travel pay packages.

Employer: Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead an inpatient med‑surg unit with responsibility for staffing, budgeting, quality, and team development. Ideal for an RN with 3+ years clinical experience ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare / Oceans Behavioral Hospital Lake Charles

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Thu, 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Provide group, individual, and family therapy for adolescents in an intensive outpatient setting, plus assessments and treatment planning. Open to CSW, LMSW, LCSW, LMFT, LPC, LPC‑A (TX only), or Psychologist with 0–1 year post‑grad experience.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same role and employer.)

Employer: CHRISTUS Ochsner Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time (part-time and PRN options mentioned)

Full-time (part-time and PRN options mentioned) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Hospital‑based OB role with labor and delivery, triage, and emergent procedures in a state‑of‑the‑art setting. Comes with comprehensive benefits, multiple retirement plans, malpractice coverage, and relocation assistance.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts available

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Support adult psych patients with safety checks, basic care, and documentation while working closely with RNs and the treatment team. Great for someone with 1 year mental health tech experience (preferred) and an interest in behavioral health.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: 13‑week travel assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts

13‑week assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts Salary: Approx. $2,233 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + stipend components)

Work as a Registered Respiratory Therapist on a night‑shift travel contract with an RN‑founded staffing agency. Good option if you want short‑term, higher‑pay work and are open to contract life.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base pay range not listed; annual bonus eligible

Oversee day‑to‑day clinical services in a senior living community, leading nurses and care staff and partnering with families and providers. Designed for an LPN/LVN or RN with ~3+ years’ experience who wants a leadership role with strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Optum – Heart of Hospice (LHC Group)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: PRN (listed as full-time on posting platform, but role is PRN)

PRN (listed as full-time on posting platform, but role is PRN) Salary: $14.00 – $23.85 per hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Provide personal care, light household help, and companionship so hospice patients can stay at home. Requires current CNA certification in Louisiana, driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Optum – Lake Charles PCS (LHC Group)

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time on posting platform)

Per diem (listed as full-time on posting platform) Salary: $22.90 – $34.35 per hour (based on full-time equivalent)

Provide in‑home nursing visits for acutely and chronically ill patients, following the plan of care and documenting in the EMR. You’ll need current unrestricted LPN license in LA, 1+ year LPN experience, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Lake Charles Memorial Health System

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: 12‑week contract , 12‑hr day shifts (7a–7p)

, 12‑hr day shifts (7a–7p) Salary: $65.00 per hour

Short‑term in‑house RN contract providing direct bedside care, meds, assessments, and coordination with the care team. Good for experienced RNs who want premium hourly pay without leaving the local area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.