🍽️ Lake Charles Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lake Charles is busy with travel, dining, and entertainment, which means steady hiring in food and hospitality. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Cinemark

Cinemark Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00 – $12.15/hour

Help guests enjoy their movie night by selling tickets, working concessions, and keeping the theater clean and safe. This role is great if you want flexible hours, free movies, and a fun, fast-paced place to work.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $85,000/year (Restaurant Manager, plus bonuses)

Step into a management-track role with paid training and clear paths to District and Division Manager. No restaurant experience needed—this is a strong option if you want long-term growth, steady schedule (6 days on/2 days off), and full benefits.

Employer: Hampton Inn Lake Charles

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.50/hour

Lead the housekeeping team, manage schedules and supplies, and make sure rooms and public areas stay clean and safe. Good fit if you have at least a couple of years of housekeeping leadership and like running the day-to-day operations of a hotel.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.