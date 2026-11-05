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🎓 Several Education Jobs Open Now in Lake Charles Schools
Lake Charles schools are hiring, especially in charter education. If you like hands-on work with students and teachers, there are several solid options open right now.
Curriculum Resource Teacher – Charter Schools USA
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead teacher training, coach classroom instruction, and support curriculum rollouts across the school. Good fit if you have 3+ years K–12 teaching, strong data skills, and enjoy helping other teachers grow.
SPED Teacher – Charter Schools USA
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with students with disabilities, write and manage IEPs, and support inclusion in general education classrooms. This role is for someone detail-oriented who likes data, compliance, and teaming up with families and teachers.
Curriculum Resource Teacher – Lake Charles Charter Academy
- Employer: Lake Charles Charter Academy (managed by Charter Schools USA)
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the CSUSA posting but tied directly to Lake Charles Charter Academy. You’ll train teachers, model lessons, and drive literacy and data initiatives on campus.
Elementary Daily Substitute – Charter Schools USA
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Type: Part-time / Daily substitute
- Salary: Not listed
Step into classrooms when teachers are out and keep lessons on track using plans already prepared. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, want flexible days, and like working with kids without a full-time contract.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the school has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about getting into education.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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