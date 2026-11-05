🎓 Several Education Jobs Open Now in Lake Charles Schools

Lake Charles schools are hiring, especially in charter education. If you like hands-on work with students and teachers, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead teacher training, coach classroom instruction, and support curriculum rollouts across the school. Good fit if you have 3+ years K–12 teaching, strong data skills, and enjoy helping other teachers grow.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with students with disabilities, write and manage IEPs, and support inclusion in general education classrooms. This role is for someone detail-oriented who likes data, compliance, and teaming up with families and teachers.

Employer: Lake Charles Charter Academy (managed by Charter Schools USA)

(managed by Charter Schools USA) Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Not listed (appears full-time )

Not listed (appears ) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the CSUSA posting but tied directly to Lake Charles Charter Academy. You’ll train teachers, model lessons, and drive literacy and data initiatives on campus.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Lake Charles, LA

Type: Part-time / Daily substitute

Salary: Not listed

Step into classrooms when teachers are out and keep lessons on track using plans already prepared. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, want flexible days, and like working with kids without a full-time contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the school has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about getting into education.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.