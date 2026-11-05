🚧 Lake Charles construction hiring now for several skilled roles

Lake Charles is buzzing with big projects right now, from LNG to the new I-10 bridge. If you work in construction or heavy equipment, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Lake Charles, LA (Louisiana LNG project)

Lake Charles, LA (Louisiana LNG project) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead up to 50 craft workers on a major LNG facility southwest of Lake Charles. This role is heavy on leadership, planning, and technical oversight, especially around aeroderivative gas turbines and refrigeration compressors, with relocation support and full Bechtel benefits.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Lake Charles, LA (Louisiana LNG project)

Lake Charles, LA (Louisiana LNG project) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run piping construction for a large LNG export facility, supervising 50–100 craft and subordinate superintendents. Great fit if you have heavy industrial experience in oil, gas, or petrochemical work and want a high-responsibility field leadership role.

Employer: Louisiana Bridge Builders

Location: Lake Charles, LA (I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge)

Lake Charles, LA (I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Supervise crews on the new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge and 5.5 miles of interstate work. You’ll lead day-to-day field operations, manage reports and safety, and help drive one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the area, with relocation help and full benefits.

Employer: Louisiana Bridge Builders

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role setting up and managing traffic control around the I-10 bridge project—cones, signs, flagging, and site cleanup. Good fit if you have 2+ years traffic control experience, like outdoor work, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Based in the Gulf Coast area (remote, heavy travel)

Based in the (remote, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Travel-heavy field role (up to 90% on the road) operating heavy equipment for soil and base stabilization on construction and infrastructure jobs. Comes with full medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities if you like big machines and changing job sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.