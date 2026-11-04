🚌 Lake Charles Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lake Charles has a solid mix of hands-on transportation and equipment roles right now. Good options here if you like working with machines, being on the move, and staying local.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call)

(Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call) Salary: Not listed

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts at a local rental facility. This role uses laptops/tablets for diagnostics and comes with OEM training, full medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursement, and wellness perks.

Employer: Louisiana Bridge Builders

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Full-time (flex schedule; may include nights/weekends/holidays)

(flex schedule; may include nights/weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed

Operate heavy equipment to grade, level, and clear land for construction projects. Best fit if you have 3+ years of equipment operating experience and want steady field work with room to use your skills on big infrastructure jobs.

Employer: Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District (via Grambling State University posting)

(via Grambling State University posting) Location: Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA Type: Promotional role for current permanent classified employees

Promotional role for current permanent classified employees Salary: From $24.10/hour (actual starting pay depends on experience/education)

Maintain and repair computer-driven port cranes—both electrical and mechanical/hydraulic systems—at the Port of Lake Charles. This is a promotion-eligible role for current Harbor & Terminal District employees and involves outdoor work, heavy equipment, and advanced troubleshooting.

Employer: Sokulwebe Transports

Location: Lake Charles, LA (routes also in Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Iowa, Vinton)

Lake Charles, LA (routes also in Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Iowa, Vinton) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor (full-time or part-time; weekends welcome)

(full-time or part-time; weekends welcome) Salary: About $600–$1,200 per week

Use your own reliable vehicle and smartphone to run active package routes with immediate start available. Text your info or stop by the warehouse at 1700 E Prien Lake Rd #4, Lake Charles, LA 70601 any day at 8 AM to get going.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and requirements can help you decide fast. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.