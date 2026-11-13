📅 Christmas Craft Fair supports UCHS cheerleaders

Come get in the holiday spirit at the Christmas Craft Fair sponsored by the UCHS Cheerleaders.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Union County High School

You can shop local crafters, pick up holiday gifts, and help support the Union County High School cheerleading program at the same time.

Bring family or friends, browse the booths, and enjoy a fun, local way to kick off the Christmas season.