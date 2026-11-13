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Lake Butler
📅 Christmas Craft Fair at Union County High School Nov. 14
4 days ago
📅 Christmas Craft Fair supports UCHS cheerleaders
Come get in the holiday spirit at the Christmas Craft Fair sponsored by the UCHS Cheerleaders.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location: Union County High School
You can shop local crafters, pick up holiday gifts, and help support the Union County High School cheerleading program at the same time.
Bring family or friends, browse the booths, and enjoy a fun, local way to kick off the Christmas season.
More Info: Christmas Craft Fair (Sponsored by UCHS Cheerleade...
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