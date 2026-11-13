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FilmWeek: ‘How to Rob a Bank,’ ‘Ebenezer,’ ‘Paper Tiger’ and more!
By FilmWeek Staff,9 days ago
The topic:
Larry Mantle and critics Lael Lowenstein and Tim Cogshell discuss their favorite adaptation of A Christmas Carol for which Ti West’s Ebenezer starring Johnny Depp as Scroogemay be a contender. They’ll also review the documentary Soul Patrol about the first Black special ops team during the Vietnam War.
The films:
- How to Rob a Bank, Wide Release
- Ebenezer, Wide Release
- Paper Tiger, In Select Theaters
- Avedon, Streaming on Netflix
- Soul Patrol, Laemmle Glendale
- Victorian Psycho, Wide Release
- Bitter Christmas, AMC Burbank & Laemmle Royal [West L.A.]
- Raise the Red Lantern [4k restoration], Laemmle Royal [West L.A.] & Laemmle Glendale
- Manhood, Available on Digital Platforms
- Séance, Available on Video on Demand
The critics:
- Lael Loewenstein, film critic for LAist
- Tim Cogshell, film critic for LAist, Alt-Film Guide and CineGods.com