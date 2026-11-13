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Feature: The American French Film Festival and what films we’re looking forward to
By FilmWeek Staff,8 days ago
The topic:
The American French Film Festival celebrated its 30th year last week and featured many films coming to US theaters soon including Netflix’s In Waves, the top winner of the festival La Gradiva, and France’s Oscar submission Minotaur. Our critic Lael Loewenstein will tell you what films from the festival to watch out for and critic Tim Cogshell will share what films he’s looking forward to seeing through the rest of the year.
The guests:
- Lael Loewenstein, film critic for LAist
- Tim Cogshell, film critic for LAist, Alt-Film Guide and CineGods.com