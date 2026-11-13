Today's show: AirTalk Friday host Austin Cross discusses the significance of AAPI officials in citywide elective offices, sneaking around parents, Yellow Paper Burger, FilmWeek and the American French Film Festival. Cross is also LAist's local Morning Edition host.

LA’s citywide positions are made up of AAPI officials; we discuss its significance

Los Angeles’ citywide positions of mayor, city attorney, and controller are soon to all be filled by candidates of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent. Mayor-elect Nithya Raman immigrated to the US as a child, and her colleagues Marissa Roy and Kenneth Mejia are of AAPI descent. Today on AirTalk, we’ll dig into the historical significance and what that representation might mean going forward with Yusra Farzan, LAist reporter whose latest story is titled In LA’s Little Bangladesh, Raman’s visits won votes. Now residents have a to-do list for her.

What lengths did you go to to hide something from your parents?

Sneaking out behind your parents' backs is something of a rite of passage for many a teenager. But even for those of us who maybe never put pillows under the blankets and snuck out a window, we all still had one or two salacious activities we tried our best to keep from our parents. Today on AirTalk, listeners share the lengths they went to to keep something from their parents. If you have a story to share, call us at (866) 893-5722 or email atcomments@laist.com.

Food Friday: Yellow Paper Burger in Eagle Rock

Did you know that Eagle Rock is home to a burger spot that made the tasty eight of our inaugural Tournament of Cheeseburgers? For those unfamiliar, Yellow Paper Burger is home to a smash burger spot that originally was a pop-up, flipping patties, frying tater tots, and making homemade hand pies. Today, we talk to Yellow Paper's owners, Colin and Katie Fahrner.

FilmWeek: ‘How to Rob a Bank,’ ‘Ebenezer,’ ‘Paper Tiger’ and more!

Larry Mantle and critics Lael Lowenstein and Tim Cogshell discuss their favorite adaptation of A Christmas Carol for which Ti West’s Ebenezer—starring Johnny Depp as Scrooge—may be a contender. They’ll also review the documentary Soul Patrol about the first Black special ops team during the Vietnam War.

The American French Film Festival and what films we’re looking forward to

The American French Film Festival celebrated its 30th year last week in Los Angeles and featured many films coming to US theaters soon including Netflix’s In Waves, the top winner of the festival La Gardiva, and France’s Oscar submission Minotaur. Our critic Lael Loewenstein will tell you what films from the festival to watch out for and critic Tim Cogshell will share what films he’s looking forward to seeing through the rest of the year.