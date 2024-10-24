Open in App
    Best things to do this weekend in LA and SoCal: October 25 - 27

    By Laura Hertzfeld,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZmvM_0wKEjxaZ00
    The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets 10-5 in game six of the National League Championship Series to move onto the World Series at Dodger Field on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Robert Gauthier)

    One dear reader of this column wrote recently to say we focus too much on the Dodgers when it comes to sports in the Best Things to Do list. And to that, I’ll just say it seems the power of this column worked since we’re in the World Series! But for all the non-baseball fans out there, you have no shortage of fun options — though I would avoid getting anywhere near Elysian Park this weekend.

    For all your almost-Halloween needs, there’s the Marina del Rey Halloween Boat Parade, Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, and a comedy show doing bits about scary movies. Kimberly Akimbo comes straight from Broadway to the Pantages, Ballet Folklorico gets us in the Día de los Muertos spirit, and a huge vegan festival is going on all weekend in Orange County.

    Check out more at LAist, where you can read about the legacy of Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela , read about Lake Forest’s burgeoning foodie scene , and of course (and no, I won’t stop writing about this either) MAKE YOUR VOTER GAME PLAN !

    Comments / 1

    yo yo yo
    1d ago
    Best thing to do is stay away from LA
