    • LAist

    Temperatures drop a few degrees today for inland areas

    By Gillian Morán Pérez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNtOQ_0w1iU9B500
    Wednesday's foggy morning view from the Glendale area. (Caitlin Hernandez)

    Good morning and happy Thursday. We're in for another cloudy and partly foggy morning that will make way for afternoon sun. Inland areas will be slightly cooler today.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCRN5_0w1iU9B500
    Still warm but high temps have dropped a degree or two for inland areas. (Courtesy NWS)

    That fog should dissipate by late morning. Then you can expect mostly cloudy skies along the beaches with a daytime highs of 69 degrees in Malibu, 72 degrees near Santa Monica, and 79 degrees in Long Beach. Inland coastal cities will top out at 82 degrees.

    Valley highs for L.A. and the Inland Empire will reach the mid 80s to low 90s, up to 93 degrees in Woodland Hills. Meanwhile in Orange County, expect highs in the mid 80s.

    There's still some triple digit heat forecast for the Coachella Valley, although highs there will dropped a couple degrees, topping out at about 106 today.

    Some detailed forecasts:

    • 82 degrees in downtown L.A.
    • 87 degrees in Arcadia
    • 92 degrees in Loma Linda
    • 70 degrees in Newport Beach

    Tonight's lows will drop to the 60s for most of the Southern California, mid to low 70s for the low desert.

