Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LAist

    Newsom signs law delaying oil industry’s leak detection in communities

    By CalMatters,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uH1JZ_0vpIubV400
    An active pumpjack operates near homes in Signal Hill on Oct. 19, 2022. (Pablo Unzueta)

    Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed a law that will give oil and gas companies several extra years before they begin detecting and fixing wells near homes and schools that leak into the air and water.

    Companies won’t have to monitor their oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of California’s residential areas for leaks until July 2030 — three and a half years later than the deadline that Newsom and the Legislature set in law two years ago.

    The slowdown in protecting communities near wells comes as Newsom lauds his administration’s agenda as getting tough on the oil industry and phasing out fossil fuels.

    The request for the delay didn’t come from oil companies — instead, it was requested by the Newsom administration . State air and water regulators said they needed more time to hire staff, test techniques for detecting leaks and develop specific policies.

    “The delay is extremely troubling and will force frontline communities to wait longer for much-needed pollution protections,” said Hollin Kretzmann, an attorney at the group’s Climate Law Institute . “We’re celebrating the landmark achievements (that other) bills represent, but we won’t rest until all Californians get the future free from oil and gas pollution that they deserve.”

    More than 2.5 million Californians — including many in Long Beach, Los Angeles and Kern County — live within 3,200 feet of an oil or gas well , predominantly in low-income communities of color. Oil wells can leak dangerous contaminants into the air and groundwater, and research has linked an array of health effects, including a higher incidence of premature and low birthweight babies , to people’s proximity to wells.

    In August, the Newsom administration floated a plan to extend the law’s various deadlines , including for leak detection, by more than four years because state officials needed more time to implement them. Environmentalists supported a two-year delay.

    In the end, the Legislature settled on three and a half years, setting a new deadline of July 2029 for companies to submit leak detection and response plans and July 2030 for implementing them. Originally companies were supposed to detect and fix leaks by January 2027. The Assembly passed the bill in a 45 to 14 vote; the Senate voted 30 to 9.

    “After thorough deliberation and negotiations, I am pleased to see a consensus reached on the implementation of this vital law to protect California families from the dangers of oil drilling pollution,” State Sen. Lena A. Gonzalez , a Long Beach Democrat who authored the original law, said in an emailed statement at the time.

    Oil company executives say the law will eliminate jobs, drive up gasoline prices and increase California’s dependence on imported oil. Complying will cost them about $40 million over the first two years, the industry estimates.

    The industry had sought to eliminate the two-year-old law entirely through a ballot measure, but decided in June to abandon that effort .

    Rock Zierman, chief executive officer of the California Independent Petroleum Association, said the delays make sense because the ballot proposition process paused implementation, so a new starting point is necessary. He said a main focus of the law, prohibiting new wells or work on existing wells within the buffer zone, remains in place.

    Under three other laws signed by Newsom last week , California will accelerate cleanup of the state’s idle oil wells, shut down one low-producing oilfield in Los Angeles County and allow cities and counties to restrict oil drilling.

    Newsom also called the Legislature into a special session to address gas prices, giving him more time to persuade lawmakers to act on a package of energy bills he failed to jam through in the final weeks of the regular session.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Court blocks new federal drilling permits at Delaware-sized oil and gas field
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    Judge pressures outside groups to leave VA campus to make way for veteran housing
    LAist7 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    U.S. to hand over pest inspections of Mexican avocados to Mexico
    LAist7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    Temperatures to reach 100 degrees for the first half of the week
    LAist2 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy