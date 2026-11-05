📣 Laingsburg Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $55K–$85K Paths

Laingsburg may be small, but Farmers Insurance is building a strong local sales team right now. If you like talking with people and want commission upside, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Farmers District 40 & 94 – Aaron Budnick Agency

Farmers District 40 & 94 – Location: Laingsburg, MI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $55K – $85K (base + uncapped commission)

Entry-level friendly role where you’ll learn insurance sales from a top 1% Farmers agent. Includes paid training, agency-provided leads, mentorship, and optional health benefits while you help local families and businesses with Auto, Home, Life, and Business coverage.

Employer: Farmers District 40 & 94 – Aaron Budnick Agency

Farmers District 40 & 94 – Location: Laingsburg, MI

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $55K – $85K (base + uncapped commission, bonuses)

More advanced sales role focused on building and managing a pipeline, cross-selling, and growing your own book of business. You’ll get performance bonuses, paid training, leads, and a path toward leadership or even future agency ownership through the Farmers Protégé Program.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can match your experience to the right level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.