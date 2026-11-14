Lahaina’s customer service scene is busy again, with resort and retail roles that offer steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping people—on the phone or on the sales floor—these are worth a look.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Location: Lahaina, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.03/hr (90-day probation), then $27.09/hr

Handle incoming calls for a busy oceanfront resort, answer guest questions, and direct calls with a calm, friendly voice. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, have strong phone manners, basic computer skills, and can work flexible shifts including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: 305 Keawe Street, Suite E-107, Lahaina, HI 96761

Type: Full-time

Estimated Earnings: Average $18.00–$29.72/hr (base + uncapped commission)

Help customers find the right phones and plans while working toward monthly sales goals in a fast-paced store. Comes with paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and 50% off Verizon service—ideal if you enjoy tech, talking with people, and a commission-driven paycheck.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.