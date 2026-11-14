📅 Komohana Hale rebuild meeting in Lahaina on Nov. 19

Lahaina residents are invited to a County of Maui Department of Housing community meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

• Location: Komohana Hale site, 120 Leoleo St., Lahaina, next to Honoapiʻilani Highway and the Lahaina Recreation Center

• Topic: Updated design concepts for rebuilding Komohana Hale, the affordable rental complex destroyed in the 2023 Maui Wildfires

• The County is looking at options to restore and expand affordable rentals, shifting from all one-bedroom units to a mix of 1-bedroom and multi-bedroom family units based on community feedback and housing studies.

Lahaina community members are encouraged to come, learn about the two updated development options, and share their thoughts.

For project details, email housing.hcd@mauicounty.gov. For general info on the Department of Housing, visit www.mauicounty.gov/housing.