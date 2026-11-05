🍽️ Lahaina Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Lahaina’s resort scene is still buzzing, and hotels are hiring steady, year-round help. If you like guest-facing work or back-of-house kitchen roles, these are solid, well-paid options.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Location: Lahaina, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.37/hour

Front desk lead role at an AAA Four Diamond resort, helping guests check in, answer questions, and solve issues with a smile. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), travel discounts, free daily meals, drinks, work shoes, and lots of growth opportunities if you want to build a hotel career.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Location: Lahaina, HI

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Pay: $22.81/hour (first 90 days), then $26.83/hour

Back-of-house role keeping dishes, cookware, and kitchen gear clean in a busy resort kitchen. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet while supporting a big hotel team.

(Also listed on Indeed here: PM Kitchen Utility – Stewarding – Full-Time — same job, different posting.)

If one of these feels right, apply soon and follow up with HR so your name stands out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.