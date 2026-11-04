🛒 Lahaina Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lahaina is still seeing steady hiring in customer-facing roles, especially in tourism, retail, and banking. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Lahaina, HI (Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali)

(Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali) Type: Full-time (listed as 40 hours/week)

(listed as 40 hours/week) Pay: $21.50/hour

Schedule: 7am–3pm, including weekends and holidays

Face-to-face role helping rental car customers at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Good fit if you like staying busy with a mix of customer service, light admin work, and some vehicle check-in/cleaning, plus solid benefits and training.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Lahaina, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end team member handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Great starter job if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and a path to grow in grocery retail.

Employer: Staffing Solutions of Hawaii (for a local bank)

(for a local bank) Location: Lahaina, Maui, HI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Perm

Pay: $25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm; rotating Sat 8:30am–1:30pm

Bank teller role with steady weekday hours and rotating Saturdays. Ideal if you already have at least 1 year of customer service and cash-handling experience and want a clear path from temp to permanent in banking.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Lahaina.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.