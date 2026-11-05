📅 Fall gardening workshop in Laguna Woods, Nov 5

📅 Fall gardening workshop: living centerpieces

Celebrate fall with a hands-on gardening craft at the Laguna Woods library location.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM (Pacific), you can create an autumn scene centerpiece using live plants and miniature decorations.

Details:

Where: Laguna Woods (library location listed as Laguna Woods )

Laguna Woods (library location listed as ) When: Nov 5, 2026, 10:00–11:00 AM

Who: All ages are welcome; children must be with an adult

are welcome; Cost/registration: No registration required, but space is limited, so early arrival is suggested.

Materials are provided through a project funded by the California Department of Aging and administered by the Orange County Office on Aging.