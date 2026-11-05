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Laguna Woods
📅 Fall gardening workshop in Laguna Woods, Nov 5
6 days ago
📅 Fall gardening workshop: living centerpieces
Celebrate fall with a hands-on gardening craft at the Laguna Woods library location.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 AM (Pacific), you can create an autumn scene centerpiece using live plants and miniature decorations.
Details:
- Where: Laguna Woods (library location listed as Laguna Woods)
- When: Nov 5, 2026, 10:00–11:00 AM
- Who: All ages are welcome; children must be with an adult
- Cost/registration: No registration required, but space is limited, so early arrival is suggested.
Materials are provided through a project funded by the California Department of Aging and administered by the Orange County Office on Aging.
More Info: Fall Gardening Workshop: Living Centerpieces - ...
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