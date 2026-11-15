Laguna Niguel has some very special cats looking for loving homes through Kitten Clutter Rescue. Many are young, some have medical needs, and all are hoping for a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Snap is a tiny brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Snap and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Crackle is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and join a forever family.

👉 Meet Crackle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Pop is a baby brown tabby boy who would love a cozy home (maybe even with another kitten friend).

👉 Meet Pop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Figgy is a spunky, playful little girl with a one-of-a-kind coat that really stands out. She has medical needs and may require life-long medication for a suspected thyroid condition, so she’ll need an adopter who can keep up with her vet care.

👉 Meet Figgy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Quinn is very affectionate and loves to cuddle and play. Her tuxedo coat comes with adorable “piano key” toes—some of her toes alternate black and white.

👉 Meet Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Magic is a handsome black cat who came all the way from Belize. He has a gentle spirit and a unique rescue story, and he’s ready to share a calm, loving life with his new family.

👉 Meet Magic and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Captain Crunch is shy and gentle, with a very tender heart. He has medical needs and will need a patient, committed family to support his ongoing care and help him feel safe.

👉 Meet Captain Crunch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Kitten Clutter Rescue (Laguna Niguel, CA)

Pancake is talkative and affectionate—a cat who loves to “chat” and stay close to his people. He also has medical needs and will need a family ready to support his ongoing care.

👉 Meet Pancake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Laguna Niguel, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats—especially the ones with medical needs who are often overlooked. Visit Kitten Clutter Rescue through the links above to learn more, ask questions, and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.