Laguna Niguel neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden plants to storage and building supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.

Item: Giant potted geranium in a very large heavy clay pot

Condition: Plant is healthy but needs a little TLC

Details: Grows red, pink, and white flowers. The pot is heavy — you will likely need a dolly or two strong people to move it. Great if you want instant color in your yard.

Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy metal shelving unit with multiple shelves

Condition: Used; was left out in the rain once, so some shelves are bowing slightly, but it still holds a lot of heavy items (books, tiles, plates, etc.)

Details: Good for garage, storage room, or workshop if you need extra space for boxes or tools.

Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of concrete cinder blocks

Condition: Good condition

Details: Useful for garden borders, small raised beds, or simple outdoor projects. Quantity not listed, so check the post for how many are available.

Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Laguna Niguel tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.