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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Laguna Niguel Today
Laguna Niguel neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from garden plants to storage and building supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.
Giant Potted Geranium
Item: Giant potted geranium in a very large heavy clay pot
Condition: Plant is healthy but needs a little TLC
Details: Grows red, pink, and white flowers. The pot is heavy — you will likely need a dolly or two strong people to move it. Great if you want instant color in your yard.
Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Large Metal Shelving Unit
Item: Sturdy metal shelving unit with multiple shelves
Condition: Used; was left out in the rain once, so some shelves are bowing slightly, but it still holds a lot of heavy items (books, tiles, plates, etc.)
Details: Good for garage, storage room, or workshop if you need extra space for boxes or tools.
Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Concrete Cinder Blocks
Item: Stack of concrete cinder blocks
Condition: Good condition
Details: Useful for garden borders, small raised beds, or simple outdoor projects. Quantity not listed, so check the post for how many are available.
Location: Lake Park, Laguna Niguel, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Laguna Niguel tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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