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Laguna Niguel
Thanksgiving service and food drive at Mission Lutheran
8 days ago
A Thanksgiving service and food donation collection will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 PM at Mission Lutheran Church, 24360 Yosemite Road, to support a local food pantry. Residents are invited to attend and bring shelf-stable food items to donate.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Laguna Niguel - Government
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