Laguna Niguel’s A&E scene is busy, especially around land development and utilities. If you’re a licensed surveyor, this is a strong moment to level up your pay and benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a 30+ year surveying firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a 30+ year surveying firm) Location: Laguna Niguel / Orange County, CA

Salary: Base $165,000+ with bonus (OTE $180,000+)

with Type: Full-time

Lead boundary, mapping, and survey projects across residential, public, and utility work while staying hands-on in the field and office (you choose the mix). Role includes CA PLS, 5–10+ years CA experience, and tools like Carlson, Trimble, GPS, GIS, and Civil 3D, plus strong benefits: employer-paid PPO for you and dependents, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and extra perks like license fee reimbursement and toll road pass.

Note: This same role appears under multiple LinkedIn IDs; it’s one position with several active postings.

If this fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check your CA PLS details, and apply through the link.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.