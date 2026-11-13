📅 Film screening: Disclosure (2026) at Laguna Niguel Library

Come relax with an afternoon movie at the Laguna Niguel Library.

The library is hosting an in-person screening of the new popular film “Disclosure (2026)”, where a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert get pulled into a movement to reveal a government cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Friday, Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Pacific Time)

(Pacific Time) Location/Branch: Laguna Niguel Library – Laguna Niguel

Audience: Adults

Category: Film Screening

It’s a simple way to get out of the house, enjoy a movie, and spend time in your local library one afternoon.