undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laguna Niguel
📅 Adult film screening of *Disclosure (2026)* at Laguna Niguel Library
8 days ago
📅 Film screening: Disclosure (2026) at Laguna Niguel Library
Come relax with an afternoon movie at the Laguna Niguel Library.
The library is hosting an in-person screening of the new popular film “Disclosure (2026)”, where a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert get pulled into a movement to reveal a government cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Pacific Time)
- Location/Branch: Laguna Niguel Library – Laguna Niguel
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Film Screening
It’s a simple way to get out of the house, enjoy a movie, and spend time in your local library one afternoon.
More Info: Film Screening - LibCal - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.