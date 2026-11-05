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Laguna Niguel
📢 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority tour & service hours
5 days ago
📅 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority Night
Learn how local government works and get a close-up look at our fire services.
Event: Civic Leadership Academy – Orange County Fire Authority session
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Laguna Niguel City Hall, 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Cost: Free
At this workshop, you’ll:
- Go behind the scenes with the Orange County Fire Authority
- Get up close to a fire engine and explore the equipment
- Take part in interactive activities
- Earn community service hours at the end of the session
Pre-registration is encouraged. Register online at: https://bit.ly/CivicLeadershipAcademy26-27
Questions? Call (949) 425-5100 or email the City (address listed on the event page).
More Info: Calendar • Civic Leadership Academy
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