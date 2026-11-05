📢 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority tour & service hours

📅 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority Night

Learn how local government works and get a close-up look at our fire services.

Event: Civic Leadership Academy – Orange County Fire Authority session

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Laguna Niguel City Hall, 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Cost: Free

At this workshop, you’ll:

Go behind the scenes with the Orange County Fire Authority

Get up close to a fire engine and explore the equipment

and explore the equipment Take part in interactive activities

Earn community service hours at the end of the session

Pre-registration is encouraged. Register online at: https://bit.ly/CivicLeadershipAcademy26-27

Questions? Call (949) 425-5100 or email the City (address listed on the event page).