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Laguna Niguel

📢 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority tour & service hours

5 days ago
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📅 Free Civic Leadership Academy: Fire Authority Night

Learn how local government works and get a close-up look at our fire services.

Event: Civic Leadership Academy – Orange County Fire Authority session
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Laguna Niguel City Hall, 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Cost: Free

At this workshop, you’ll:

  • Go behind the scenes with the Orange County Fire Authority
  • Get up close to a fire engine and explore the equipment
  • Take part in interactive activities
  • Earn community service hours at the end of the session

Pre-registration is encouraged. Register online at: https://bit.ly/CivicLeadershipAcademy26-27
Questions? Call (949) 425-5100 or email the City (address listed on the event page).

More Info: Calendar • Civic Leadership Academy

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